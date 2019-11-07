Wiping the slate: why Ireland holds key to Facebook privacy drive

While the world tries to decide whether political advertising should be allowed on Facebook, the company has quietly chosen Ireland to try out a new privacy feature over almost all ads.

'Off Facebook Activity' will let you cut off advertisers from your Facebook identity, either individually or in total.

The idea is to address a problem that came into sharp focus during the Cambridge Analytica scandal: what happens to your personal data outside your Facebook sessions?

The new Off Facebook Activity tool will show you the apps and websites that connect to your Facebook profile, usually for the purposes of advertising, and will let you wipe that slate clean.

You can then choose not to let Facebook use your general browsing activity to show you personalised ads.

Will people use this tool, or just ignore it as they do for many of the privacy settings that services such as Facebook introduce?

That is a question David Baser, a senior product director at Facebook responsible for the new Off Facebook Activity tool, is thinking about.

"Off Facebook Activity does three things," he says. "First, it gives you access to, and the ability to view, a list of the businesses that send Facebook data about you as you visit their website or engage with their application.

"Second, it gives you the option to remove that data from its association with your account. And the third thing it does is to let you tell Facebook that you would permanently like that kind of data to no longer be associated with your account."

Does that include political parties?

"The Off Facebook Activity feature would allow you to curate any organisation that is outside of Facebook and which is sending Facebook some data, based on your activity on their app or website.

"That could include a trade affiliation or a political party. Things like what kind of political association you may have, to the extent that Facebook may use that for advertising targeting, is addressed in a different place.

"That is a tool we have called 'Ads Preferences', where you can see the topics and interests associated with your account, and which is where you would be able to say that you don't want to receive ads based on a topic or interest."

There is a slight rub. Even if you use the tool to ask Facebook to delete your data, it does not actually delete it. Instead, it 'decouples' it, disconnecting your account's identifying information from the data. Why do it this way? Why not just delete it, as many would probably want?

"That data is left in a state in which we no longer have any understanding of which person it was actually about," says Baser. "It's left in an anonymised state. We do need to retain the data for the purposes of accounting, and being able to continue to report on the statistics and metrics that we provide to advertisers. But we do not retain any identifying data."

To the ordinary person on the street, the distinction here may be lost. But Baser insists that disconnecting, rather than deleting, achieves the same purpose.

"Technically, the ability to disconnect the data and the ability to delete the data are actually considered identical in the industry," he says.

"In many cases, certain kinds of technical storage systems can only have a disassociation, as opposed to deletion. So they're actually considered as equivalent in the computer science world."

Ireland, together with South Korea and Spain, are the three early-launch countries for Off Facebook Activity. So why Ireland?

"Ireland has a few great properties for us," says Baser. "Of course, it is Facebook's hub for the EU, which is important. And of course, the Data Protection Commission is there. But it's also an English-speaking market. It lets us test our product and our advertising campaign in the English language. And Ireland has extraordinarily high expectations around privacy.

"It's one of the most aware and educated countries out there, and that helps us test a product like this, where we want to hear feedback and opinions from people who really care about using the product."

When it comes to privacy features and notices in big social media companies, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) often has a direct influence on adoption and implementation of such features on a European, or even global, scale. Was this the case here?

"What I can say is that we regularly receive feedback from our colleagues in the Dublin office, giving us input and guidance based on their conversations with the Irish Data Protection Commission," he says. "That feedback has always proven very useful."

But Facebook has learned over the years that the Irish DPC, which acts as a lead regulatory authority on the group in the European Union and has several current investigations into the firm under way, can order it to make retroactive changes to its service.

As someone who took an executive role in Facebook's GDPR compatibility, Baser knows that the company is better off introducing tools like this in a central way. "It's featured very prominently," he says of the new Off Facebook Activity tool. "It's on the main settings page in Facebook. So we do hope that people will find it and use it.

"Ultimately, we can only get people to use it to the level that they want to. But I can tell you that among our initial launch countries, Ireland has shown the strongest adoption."

If people start to use this tool, what effect will it have on their Facebook feed? Will they notice?

"I can tell you from having done it that you'll get worse ads," says Baser. "They'll be worse for two reasons. First, you'll lose those ads that we talked about that come from a direct re-targeting experience.

"Those are actually relatively few and far between, though they're noticeable when you get them. You might have been shopping for something and then you see it on Facebook. So that type of ad will likely stop. You might have a different kind of ad that looks like it's by random chance, but the actual re-targeting will stop.

"The way we decide which kinds of ads are relevant to you will have fewer inputs into it. So what that will mean is that you will experience more generic ads broadly targeted at, say, all of Ireland or to all people in the EU."

It is fair to say that it has been a rough year for Facebook. But only on the airwaves and in printed columns.

When it comes to actual users and financial performance, the company's latest quarterly figures betray barely a hint of trouble. Revenue is up, profit is up and - contrary to everything we might be led to believe - its user base is up, now at 1.6 billion daily users and 2.2 billion daily users for one of Facebook's services (including Instagram and Messenger).

Yet the company is still the central target for a growing number of politicians, media groups and social commentators. Baser cannot say too much about this in general.

"We are not deaf to the feedback," he says. "We do hear it. And yet we will also continue to stay focused on building products people find useful. As long as we do that, we hope we continue to grow."

