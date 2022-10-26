Web Summit disinvites far-left news website The Grayzone from conference over Ukraine articles

Web Summit has disinvited left-wing news website The Grayzone from its upcoming conference, citing issues with the outlet’s reporting of the war on Ukraine.

The Grayzone was founded and is edited by American journalist and author Max Blumenthal and a description on the website says it is “dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire”.

The Grayzone also says it has been “fully independent”, from sponsorship since 2018.

Outspoken critics of the website have denounced it for promoting authoritarian regimes and sharing pro-Russian propaganda.

The website has also published a series of articles in recent months, alleging ties between the upper echelons of the Ukrainian leadership and neo-Nazism.

An article was published on the Grayzone on October 5, 2022, with the headline: “‘Now, All of You Are Azov’: ‘openly neo-Nazi’ Ukrainian delegation meets Congress, tours US”.

Meanwhile, an article from last week said: “Zelensky quietly deletes photo of his bodyguard’s pro-Hitler patch”.

In a statement released on Twitter this evening, Web Summit said it took the decision to revoke The Grayzone’s invitation to the 2022 conference, which will be held in Lisbon next week, after listening “to the views of our attendees”.

The company also said it “stands with Ukraine and its people” and apologised for the “hurt caused”.

“Web Summit has rescinded its invitation to Grayzone for Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon. Web Summit has always been a platform for rigorous debate. We have dedicated stages specifically for robust dialogue on contentious and defining issues of our time,” the statement said.

“Always, we aim to have a wide spectrum of views represented and to have opinions strongly challenged. At this time, we have listened to advice and to the views of our attendees. We are taking action to withdraw the Grayzone invitation. We understand the reaction of many to Grayzone’s presence in Lisbon and we pledge to approach the crucial issues of freedom of expression and platform technologies with greater care. We apologise for the hurt caused.

“Web Summit stands with Ukraine and its people, and we celebrate the fact that many speakers and attendees from Ukraine will be with us in Lisbon. We have taken various actions in support of Ukraine and its tech community throughout the war of aggression, and we will continue to do more as long as it continues.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, The Grayzone’s founder, Max Blumenthal said “powerful sources” had deemed his organisation incompatible with the event.

"Our cancellation occurred within an atmosphere in which calls for negotiation and dissent against a proxy war that is ruining European economies and bringing the West to the brink of nuclear confrontation are ruthlessly silenced,” he said.

Web Summit told Independent.ie its tweet would be the only statement it would make on the matter.

In 2018, Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave rescinded an invitation which had been extended to French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to speak at the conference.

Ms Le Pen's invitation provoked outrage, most notably in Portugal, which emerged from a brutal right-wing dictatorship in 1974.

In a statement issued on Twitter at the time, Mr Cosgrave said he made the decision to cancel Ms Le Pen's invitation "based on advice we have received and the large reaction"

"It's clear to me now that the correct decision for @WebSummit is to rescind Marine Le Pen's invitation," he wrote.

"Her presence is disrespectful in particular to our host country. It is also disrespectful to some of the many tens of thousands of attendees who join us from around the world."

Web Summit's 2022 conference runs from November 1- 4.

Described as the “world’s biggest tech conference”, Web Summit was founded by entrepreneurs Mr Cosgrave, Daire Hickey and David Kelly in Dublin, in 2009, with 150 attendees at the inaugural event.

Mr Cosgrave is the organisation’s CEO, while Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey have since resigned from the company and are involved in several legal cases with their former business partner.

The Web Summit relocated to Lisbon from Dublin in 2016 under a 10-year deal with the Portuguese government.