Want to make a million while you’re young? There’s an app for that

Balancing the tightrope between gamification and investing, new share trading apps are targeting millennials eager to make a quick killing

Emmet Savage Expand

Gabrielle Monaghan

Sam Byrne was a teenager when he made his first trade on Dutch online brokerage Degiro.

In 2017, he ploughed €5,000 into Facebook shares – but sold them all in a panic when the scandal broke about Cambridge Analytica’s harvesting of millions of Facebook profiles.  

Byrne, now 25, lost 40pc of his investment in Facebook stock – but his interest was piqued. He studied finance and accounting at college, read books such as Rich Dad Poor Dad (which advocates the importance of financial literacy and financial independence) and began following legendary investors Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

