Want to make a million while you’re young? There’s an app for that

Sam Byrne was a teenager when he made his first trade on Dutch online brokerage Degiro.

In 2017, he ploughed €5,000 into Facebook shares – but sold them all in a panic when the scandal broke about Cambridge Analytica’s harvesting of millions of Facebook profiles.

Byrne, now 25, lost 40pc of his investment in Facebook stock – but his interest was piqued. He studied finance and accounting at college, read books such as Rich Dad Poor Dad (which advocates the importance of financial literacy and financial independence) and began following legendary investors Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

Before he was cramming for his final chartered accountancy exams last month, Byrne – who lives with his parents – was spending at least nine hours a week researching investments for his quant portfolio.

During the pandemic, he co-founded The KickStart Garage, a podcast on business and investing, after noticing “an explosion” in interest from his peers in trading and investing. But he worries that Generation Z is getting in way over their heads.

“A couple of friends have come to me to say, ‘I’m not making any money from cash on deposit. What should I do with it?’,” Byrne says. “People were bored and were seeing friends and neighbours making a ton of money from trading and deciding to jump into it.

“But I have friends who thought they were buying shares when they were really buying CFDs [contracts for difference].

"What’s changed since I started is that everything is amplified through social media and Reddit’s WallStreetBets, and it’s easy to see the gains that people are making.

“I saw a video on YouTube where kids were teaching other kids about how options are a great place to start trading.

“It’s the blind leading the blind.”

Read More

A wave of inexperienced Gen-Z and millennial investors who accumulated savings during Covid-19 lockdowns have been flocking to Ireland’s expanding pool of slick zero and low-commission trading apps in search of returns – and excitement – amid concern about inflation and low interest rates eating into the value of cash on deposit.

But concern is growing that novice investors are putting themselves at excessive risk by buying everything from shares to CFDs to cryptocurrencies at the touch of the button without any training or experience – especially if the markets falter.

Last week, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) kicked off a campaign called InvestSmart, aimed at warning younger investors about making rash financial decisions based on tips and ideas from sources such as social media and ‘finfluencers’.

In the UK, 16pc of 18 to 24-year-olds began investing for the first time during the pandemic, a survey by Halifax has found. Earlier this year, the FCA sounded the alarm after it found younger investors were taking on too much risk when investing.

In Ireland, Derville Rowland from the Central Bank last May, while warning about cryptocurrency investments, said that the bank and the European Securities and Markets Authority had held discussions about the so-called “gamification” of stock investing.

Emmet Savage, co-founder of MyWallSt, agrees with her. His app is aimed at demystifying and analysing US stocks and offers a subscription-based service with hand-picked stocks for investors of all levels to back – including Savage’s recommendations.

He claims that MyWallSt has 33.8m users worldwide, 11pc of whom are based in Ireland and the UK, and the median age of users is 31.

“The gamification of investing is there to create a habit you repeat often,” Savage says.

“Successful investing is done by doing a little bit every now and again. But if you are making a trade frequently because you’re using a platform designed to make it enticing, then that’s a step too far.

“The addictive quality is not something that should fit with stock market investing.”

Traditionally, retail investors had limited access to the market, compared to deep-pocketed institutional investors, and faced high fees and barriers to entry. They were encouraged to read the Financial Times and comb through corporate earnings reports and announcements.

When back in 1996 Savage bought his first shares – $60 worth of Dell – he had to ring a US stockbroker from his parents’ house. The commission itself cost $60, and then there was the cost of the phonecall to the broker.

These days, tech-savvy users of apps such as Degiro learn how to invest through online tutorials and then seek out Reddit for tips.

Last week, on an Irish personal finance subreddit, one user in their mid-30s who worried about inflation eroding the €175,000 they had stashed in a current account to buy a house asked for advice on how much of the lump sum they should invest in Vanguard fund through Degiro.

Reddit was instrumental in the GameStop short squeeze in January that inspired a trading frenzy among young amateur investors.

GameStop was a struggling video-game retailer that had been gutted by Covid closures, and its stock had been shorted by a group of hedge funds. Its shares were falling rapidly.

If GameStop’s stock had continued to drop, the hedge funds which had bet against the company’s survival would have gotten even richer.

But a team of Reddit day-traders were concocting a revenge plot to drive up the share price, thereby punishing the hedge funds and forcing them to cover their position by rushing to buy back shares, which would push up the stock’s value even further.

When the stock rocketed in a matter of days, ordinary investors followed suit, buying through zero-commission apps such as Robinhood. In response, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers froze new purchases of the stock, along with other meme-stocks such as cinema group AMC (the most traded stock in Ireland in May on Degiro).

This gave the hedge funds valuable time to recover, but novice investors who purchased at the peak were left nursing losses.

Peter Brown from Baggot Investment Partners, who was head of education at the Institute of Investing and Financial Trading until Covid hit, says: “I do a lot of financial webinars for young people through corporate wellness group Umbrella Wellness and they have an interest in running a stock portfolio.

“But the issue with things like GameStop is that there were some very clever people who ramped up GameStop but were right at the top of a pyramid scheme. They took on the big players and hedge funds and realised they could motivate people to buy in and ramp up a bad stock.

“But there are very few people who are clever and tech-savvy enough – and can spend hours and hours studying this – to make money off it. Unlike investing, trading is really difficult and the maths is against you.”

Robinhood’s name is a nod to giving the “poor” access to the domain of rich traders, thereby “democratising finance for all”.

But the app, which is not available to Irish residents, has received its share of criticism.

The family of Alex Kearns settled a lawsuit with Robinhood after the 20-year-old management student died by suicide in 2020 in the belief he had lost $730,000 through the app. His account was actually in credit, to the tune of $16,000. But a notification on the app displayed a staggering negative balance, that likely stemmed from a complex options trade.

There had been speculation that the share and investment frenzy that surrounded the GameStop saga was just a fad. But new sign-ups to Freetrade, a UK neobroker that is expanding into Ireland, suggests a longer-term trend among young investors.

“January was a record year for us, but the month of October, up to today, has blown that record away, with 11 days still to go in the month,” said Freetrade spokesman Shiv Talwar, speaking just last Wednesday.

The Irish version of the Freetrade app currently has a waiting list of more than 2,000 users. Talwar says once the investing app secures its EU licence from the Swedish regulator to operate there, it will passport its services into Ireland. This will likely happen in 2022, he says.

Freetrade will target Irish Gen-Z and millennial investors – rather than speculative traders, Talwar says.

Adam Dodds, founder and chief executive of Freetrade, says, “Ireland is a key region for us, given its largely untapped population of first-time and semi-sophisticated investors.”

Freetrade’s entry to the Irish market comes on the heels of the summer launch of Dutch app Bux. Meanwhile, Irish Life is launching Smart Invest, a digital investing app to enable young consumers avail of multi-asset portfolio funds provided by Irish Life Assurance for as little as €100 and advice from Irish Life Financial Services.

“We found that the average amount of money on deposit had increased from €3,500 to €24,000 since the pandemic began,” says Susan Gibson, chief digital and innovation officer at Irish Life. “We’re seeing strong interest from 25 to 44-year-olds since we put SmartInvest into the marketplace in August.”