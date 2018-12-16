The co-founder of popular apps Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, has died aged 35, police confirmed to US media.

Vine and HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll (35) found dead in New York apartment

Mr Kroll's death is being investigated as a suspected drugs overdose, authorities said.

The HQ Trivia CEO was discovered after his girlfriend reportedly asked police to check on him.

TMZ report that NYPD officers attended his Manhattan apartment to carry out a welfare check and discovered his body.

Mr Kroll co-founded HQ Trivia with Rus Yusupov.

The free app was a livestream of quiz shows which featured high-profile guests and had a money prize which could be split between winners.

Mr Kroll was also co-founder of Vine, a six-second video streaming service which Twitter bought out in 2012 for $30m (€26.53m).

The app was discontinued in 2016.

