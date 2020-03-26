Senior cabinet officials in the Trump administration agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China's Huawei Technologies, sources familiar with the matter said, as the White House ramps up criticism of China over coronavirus.

The move comes as ties between Washington and Beijing grow more strained, with both sides trading barbs over who is to blame for the spread of the coronavirus and an escalating tit-for-tat over the expulsion of journalists from both countries.

Under the change, foreign companies that use US chipmaking equipment would be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. The Chinese telecoms company was blacklisted last year, limiting the company's suppliers.

One source said the rule change is aimed at restricting the sale of sophisticated chips to Huawei and not older, more commoditised and widely-available semiconductors.

It is unclear if Mr Trump, who appeared to push back against the proposal last month, will sign off on the rule change.

Most chip manufacturers rely on equipment produced by US companies like KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials, according to a report last year from China's Everbright Securities.

The equipment makers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision came when US officials from various agencies met and agreed on Wednesday to alter the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects some foreign-made goods based on US technology or software to US regulations, the sources said.

Attendees likely included top officials from the National Security Council, and the US Departments of State, Defense, Energy and Commerce.

If approved by Mr Trump, the measure may strike a blow to the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, and to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), a major producer of chips for Huawei's HiSilicon unit and the world's largest contractor.

Neither Huawei or TSMC immediately responded to a request for comment.

"It's impossible to tell the impact until we know the technical thresholds that may apply," said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official.

The move could also anger Beijing, which has spoken out against a global campaign by the US to compel allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks over spying concerns. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Reuters

Irish Independent