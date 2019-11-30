US eyes Huawei suppliers

The US government may expand its powers to stop more foreign shipments of products containing US technology to China's Huawei, amid frustration Washington's blacklisting has failed to cut off supplies to the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, two sources said.

The US Commerce Department in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns.

Adding Huawei to the 'entity list' allowed the US government to restrict sales of US-made goods to the company, as well as some more limited items made abroad that contain US technology.

But under current regulations, key foreign supply chains remain beyond the reach of US authorities, prompting discussions within the Trump administration of possible changes to rules to block more foreign shipments to the company, sources said.

