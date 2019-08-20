US extends Huawei reprieve for 90 days

It means the Chinese telecoms maker can service existing customers, even as nearly 50pc of its units are being added to a US economic blacklist. The 'temporary general licence', due to expire on Monday, will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, Mr Ross told Fox Business Network, confirming an expected decision first reported on Friday by Reuters.

He also said he was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the 'entity list', raising the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities that are covered by the restrictions. Mr Ross said the extension was to aid US customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

"We're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off," Mr Ross said.

Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the US Commerce Department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods, in a move aimed at minimising disruption for customers.

Huawei did not immediately comment yesterday.

Irish Independent