The Irish Government may soon face questions from security experts over Huawei 5G networking equipment after the UK government moved to ban the Chinese firm's 5G technology from mobile networks in Britain.

Operators have until 2027 to remove the Chinese operator's 5G technological equipment from networks there.

The move could mean disruption for Border residents here, with most operators using Huawei in part of their networks.

In Ireland, only Eir uses Huawei as part of its 5G rollout. Vodafone and Three use Ericsson, although Three has not yet launched its 5G network in Ireland.

The ban does not apply to existing Huawei equipment in the mobile network, serving 3G or 4G services. These older network technologies still represents the vast majority of traffic and connections from smartphones.

Some smaller wireless operators, such as Imagine, have based their networks on Huawei equipment.

The UK decision comes on foot of a US ban on Huawei procuring US components for its networking ecosystem.

Some security experts here say this may trigger a review in other countries of so-called 'service level agreements' relied on by institutions and companies which depend on approved and tested components within the Huawei technology ecosystem. With no access to US technology for its 5G designs, there is now a substantial gap in the traceability of critical 5G components.

However, there has been no sign yet of the Irish Government following the British government's direction on banning Huawei's 5G equipment here. This is despite heavy lobbying from senior US government figures of Irish authorities over the last 18 months.

In February, a senior White House official told the Irish Independent that there may be "implications" for Ireland if adopted Huawei remained in Irish operators' 5G networks. But across Europe, most EU governments have declined US requests to ban Huawei networks.

Huawei has always vigorously denied any implication that it is too close to Chinese authorities or that its networks are less secure than rivals such as Ericsson or Nokia.

Its Irish executives have claimed that ongoing US pressure is "political" and linked to trade tensions between the US and China.

This line has been echoed by many Irish telecoms bosses, with Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon describing the high-profile controversy over Huawei as being part a "China-US trade issue" earlier this year.

"This disappointing decision is bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone," said Edward Brewster, a spokesperson for Huawei UK.

"It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide. Instead of 'levelling up' the government is levelling down and we urge them to reconsider.

"We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK.

"Regrettably our future in the UK has become politicised, this is about US trade policy and not security."