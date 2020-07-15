| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UK's Huawei ban could now bring security questions here

Chinese firm's 5G gear outlawed as UK follows US's example

Implications: Most EU governments have declined US requests for a ban Expand

Close

Implications: Most EU governments have declined US requests for a ban

Implications: Most EU governments have declined US requests for a ban

REUTERS

Implications: Most EU governments have declined US requests for a ban

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

The Irish Government may soon face questions from security experts over Huawei 5G networking equipment after the UK government moved to ban the Chinese firm's 5G technology from mobile networks in Britain.

Operators have until 2027 to remove the Chinese operator's 5G technological equipment from networks there.

The move could mean disruption for Border residents here, with most operators using Huawei in part of their networks.