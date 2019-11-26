Uber had fixed app flaw before losing London licence, says UK chief

Uber Technologies has said it fixed an app flaw that let unauthorised users pose as drivers before the London regulator refused to grant the ride-hailing service a new licence.

Uber Technologies has said it fixed an app flaw that let unauthorised users pose as drivers before the London regulator refused to grant the ride-hailing service a new licence.

Uber found the flaw, which let 43 drivers swap photos with someone else, in May and informed Transport for London (TfL) immediately, UK head Jamie Heywood said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Monday.

"We also put in place technical fixes so that it couldn't happen again," Mr Heywood said. "The gap was closed. We stopped drivers implicated from taking new trips then did full audits of all drivers in London."

Uber is pushing back after it lost its license to operate in the British capital for the second time in three years, putting one of its biggest markets outside the US at risk.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In