Twitter claims users growth at ‘all-time high’ since Musk takeover

Twitter said user growth has hit “all-time highs” since the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk last month.

In an email sent to reassure advertiser, the social media platform said the growth of its, self-assessed, “monetisable active daily users (mDAUs)”, has accelerated since the takeover.

The email, seen by the Financial Times, said: “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly.”

The email also states that Twitter’s monetisable daily active users crossed “the quarter billion mark” since the end of June.

It comes as Tesla owner Musk closed the $44bn deal to purchase Twitter in recent weeks and since then has announced big changes, including charging for verified accounts and substantial job cuts.

Twitter employs more than 500 people in Dublin and more than 7,000 people globally. On Friday morning all employees were told not to come into the office and that those who were being let go would be informed by email.

“Team, in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” an internal memo to the employees read.

“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Speaking at the weekend, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the company’s employees deserve to be “treated with respect”.

“The summary notice of dismissal or you are no longer working [for Twitter], is not acceptable,” he added.

“That is not the way we conduct industrial relations or organise relationships between employers and employees.

“There has to be respect and there has to be dignity in situations like this.”

Twitter has confirmed it will observe all statutory obligations to workers locked out of its Dublin headquarters, while engaging in 30-days consultations.

It comes as concern is growing that Meta - the parent company of Facebook which employs over 6,000 people in Ireland – could also announce job losses in the coming days.

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise confirmed to the Irish Independent that it has not yet received notifications from either Twitter or Meta in relation to redundancies.

On Monday, the Musk, who describes himself as the “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” tweeted: “Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

Competing platform Mastodon has seen a huge grow in users since Musk’s takeover. In a message posted on Twitter over the weekend, Mastodon’s Irish server said it was processing a large number of new accounts.

“Hi #IrishTwitter! A lot of you waiting for your accounts to be approved. We'll be letting people in gradually when we have confidence our systems can handle it. We can't wait to welcome you soon,” Mastodon wrote.

Mastodon’s mission statement says: “At Mastodon, we present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire. Your ability to communicate online should not be at the whims of a single commercial company.”