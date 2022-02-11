Twitter apologises after technical issues caused the platform to go down. Photo: Reuters

Twitter has apologised after its app and website froze for almost an hour this evening.

Users of the platform were left frustrated from roughly 5pm today, as feeds would not load and a white screen appeared.

Some customers also reported being kicked out of their accounts while an error message popped up saying: “Something is wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”

1,524 reports were logged by Twitter users to the real time problem and outage monitoring website Downdetector.ie by 5.51 pm today.

49pc of complaints related to the Twitter app, with 38pc concerning the website and 13pc associated with login issues.

In a statement released on the platform shortly after 6pm this evening Twitter’s support team said: “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!”