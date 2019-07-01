Trump rolls back his hard line on key tech firm Huawei

National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow said the US "will grant some licences where there is general availability" of parts sought by Huawei.

He said US microchip firms in particular "are selling products that are widely available from other countries".

"This not a general amnesty," he said, adding: "National security concerns will remain paramount."

The partial lifting of restrictions on Huawei was a key part of the agreement reached on Saturday between Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reopen trade negotiations.

The Huawei move has drawn bipartisan criticism from US senators worried about Huawei's alleged ties to Chinese spying.

"There will be a lot of pushback if it is a major concession," South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham told 'Meet the Press'.

