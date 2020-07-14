Amazon has developed a smart shopping trolley which will ring up purchases and let consumers check out more speedily.

Equipped with a flat screen, the Dash Cart will debut at a new kind of supermarket Amazon is to open in Los Angeles.

The e-commerce giant has been trying to stand out in the physical retail market, most notably with its Amazon Go convenience stores which automate the checkout process.

Earlier this year, the company confirmed it will licence a version of its Go technology to other companies. The system, called Just Walk Out, uses cameras backed up by software algorithms to track shoppers as they browse and charge them automatically as they leave.

Computer vision and sensors identify items as they're placed in the trolley, and shoppers leave the store through a special lane which can identify the trolley and process payment.

