TikTok is to establish its first European data centre in Ireland and IDA Ireland, the government agency responsible for attracting foreign investment, immediately welcomed the news.

However, the plan puts Ireland at the centre of a geopolitical row over the company's use of users' data and its possible links to the Chinese government.

On Wednesday night, TikTok said the €420m investment will create "hundreds" of jobs here. It added that the facility will play "a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data".

But with the video-sharing app's European user data to be stored in the Irish location, there are questions to be answered.

What data does it collect?

TikTok collects a huge volume of information alongside users' photographs and videos.

That includes information on a user's location, the rhythm of their typing, and information users share with it from third-party social network providers.

It also collects data contained in the messages people send through its platform.

In addition, TikTok collects information from users' contacts list, if they grant it access to the phone book on their mobile device.

TikTok also says it automatically collects browsing and search history - including content viewed in the platform.

Why is the company

controversial?

In June, European Union data protection authorities announced an intention to take a closer look at TikTok's privacy practices. That came after a Dutch regulatory decision to open an investigation into the company's policies around protecting children's data.

Authorities in the US have expressed concern over TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government, as it is owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance.

There is currently a race to sell the company's US operations under threat of a ban there, with Microsoft among those tipped to buy it. President Trump has given the two firms 45 days to come to a deal.

Elsewhere, India has banned TikTok, along with a number of other apps that are made in China, amid security concerns.

However, the social media site has rejected accusations of interference from Chinese government authorities.

What presence does TikTok currently have in Ireland?

TikTok set up its EMEA 'Trust and Safety' hub in Dublin at the start of the year and announced plans to base all of its European privacy operations here in June.

Ireland is increasingly seen as the European country for tech giants to site their privacy governance operations due to the presence here of other tech behemoths like Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple.

This puts Ireland's Data Commissioner, Helen Dixon, and her office under even more pressure.

And now TikTok is also establishing its first European data centre here.

As part of a blog post from the social media company regarding the data centre, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: "TikTok's decision to establish its first European data centre in Ireland, representing a substantial investment here by the company, is very welcome and, following on from the establishment of its EMEA Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin earlier in the year, positions Ireland as an important location in the company's global operations".

However, IDA Ireland yesterday said nobody was available for comment on the controversial company's expansion here.