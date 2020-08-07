| 17.3°C Dublin

TikTok's plan for Irish data centre poses big questions over privacy

Ireland&rsquo;s Data Protection Commissioner, Helen Dixon Expand

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

TikTok is to establish its first European data centre in Ireland and IDA Ireland, the government agency responsible for attracting foreign investment, immediately welcomed the news.

However, the plan puts Ireland at the centre of a geopolitical row over the company's use of users' data and its possible links to the Chinese government.

On Wednesday night, TikTok said the €420m investment will create "hundreds" of jobs here. It added that the facility will play "a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data".