TikTok to reveal how many Irish children it has kicked off app because they lied about their age

TikTok is the most popular social app among Irish children

Gabby Murray, a 19-year-old TikTok creator in Florida. Photor: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

TikTok is to reveal how many Irish children it kicked off the platform for lying about their age.

The company, which recently came under fire for the death of a 10-year-old in Italy, will disclose the figures under pressure from the EU and other authorities, executives told the Irish Independent.

TikTok is the most popular social app among Irish children.

