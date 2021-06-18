| 13.8°C Dublin

TikTok to reveal how many children it has kicked off app

TikTok is to reveal how many children it kicked off the platform for lying about their age.

The company, which recently came under fire for the death of a 10-year-old in Italy, will disclose the figures under pressure from the EU and other authorities.

TikTok is the most popular social app among Irish children.

