CHINESE-OWNED social media platform TikTok has said it will pull out of Hong Kong within days, as tech giants struggle to figure out how to operate in the city under sweeping new security rules imposed by Beijing.

Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Twitter and Zoom have all announced they have suspended the processing of requests for user data from the Hong Kong authorities while they study the new law.

The US companies' social media platforms are generally banned in China, where access is blocked by Beijing's "great firewall". Most have operated freely in Hong Kong, but will now have to determine how to comply with new rules for the city, which rights groups say threaten freedoms.

Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, said on Monday it was pausing reviews of user data requests for all of its services "pending further assessment of the National Security Law".

Google and Twitter said they had suspended their reviews of data requests from Hong Kong authorities immediately after the law went into effect last week. Zoom and Microsoft's LinkedIn issued similar statements yesterday.

Apple said it does not receive requests for user content directly from Hong Kong, but requires authorities there to submit requests through the US department of justice under a legal assistance treaty.

"We're assessing the new law, which went into effect less than a week ago, and we have not received any content requests since the law went into effect," Apple said.

Yesterday's announcement by TikTok of its plan to quit Hong Kong is notable because the short-form video app is owned by a Chinese company but operates only outside of mainland China. Parent company ByteDance runs a separate, similar service inside China, while saying TikTok is intended to appeal to users worldwide. Hong Kong users, like those in mainland China, will now be cut off from the global version.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that Washington was considering banning TikTok. Asked if Americans should download it, he told Fox News: "Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."

A source familiar with TikTok's decision to exit Hong Kong said the city was a small, loss-making market for the platform.

