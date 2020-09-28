Three unveils new 5G network in Ireland after weekend outage

Three has switched on its 5G network today, insisting that the upgrade has nothing to do with a major outage across the country yesterday that knocked out customers’ data connections.

The new faster speeds will be available to 35pc of the population according to Three, with a plan to increase this to over 50pc by the end of next year.

However, the launch was almost spoiled by a nationwide outage yesterday from Three that saw its customers, and those of the ‘piggyback’ operators Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media, take to social media to complain about a lack of service.

While Three declined to divulge the cause of the outage, its customer service representatives told Three users “are facing a network issue as there is an upgrade going on right now”. Despite the customer interactions, a spokesperson for Three told Independent.ie that the outage was not related to the 5G network upgrade.

The outage was fixed by Sunday evening, the spokesperson added.

Three carries 68pc of the country’s mobile data and is the base network used by four other operators — Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Lycamobile and 48.

Its new 5G network comes just in time for next month’s launch of the iPhone 12, expected to be Apple’s first 5G-compatible phone.

5G mobile networks can only be accessed by 5G-compatible smartphones. Three will sell a number of Samsung and Huawei 5G models.

Higher-end bill pay customers on Three will get the 5G speed boost free, while prepay customers and lower-end bill pay customers will be charged €5 extra per month if they want to add 5G speeds.

Three says that its 5G network will support speeds of up to 1,000Mbs (1Gbs), although initial connections to its 5G network around Dublin by Independent.ie on a Samsung 5G phone showed download speeds of between 70Mbs and 110Mbs.

Three is the last of Ireland’s three main mobile network operators to switch 5G on, with Eir and Vodafone having done so a year ago.

Three’s delay was partially due to changing 5G infrastructure providers from Huawei to Ericsson at a late stage. Ericsson now dominates the 5G mobile connectivity infrastructure ecosystem in Ireland, with 5G rollouts underway in Three, Vodafone and part of Eir.

5G has also been a source of tension in recent months, with conspiracy theorists attempting to link it to health scares and Covid-19. During the summer, Three’s Ireland and UK chief executive, Robert Finnegan, wrote to government officials seeking more action to counter anti-5G propaganda.

There has not yet been any ‘killer feature’ that takes advantage of 5G’s faster speeds and lower ‘latency’. Apple believes that augmented reality apps, games and services might lean on 5G, while others have pointed to self-driving cars in future as potential beneficiaries of 5G instant connections.

Three says that 5G will generally “facilitate advances in agriculture, education, healthcare and transport”.

It also predicts “enhanced user experience across entertainment, gaming, streaming, AR/VR applications and accelerate the rollout of the Internet of Things and the Smart Home”.

More specifically, the operator confirmed that it will offer 5G broadband services.

Three’s chief technology officer, David Hennessy, told Independent.ie that the company does not prohibit customers from using their phones as ‘personal hotspots’. He also said that Three does not put limits on the amount of data that it’s ‘all you can eat’ customers can use.

“With our nationwide 5G footprint now in place and a variety of 5G enabled devices on the market, we believe now is the right time to launch,” said Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three UK and Three Ireland.

“Connectivity is vital to our everyday lives, so we wanted to be the first in the country to offer prepay customers as well as bill pay customers a 5G experience.”

Mr Finnegan said that Three carries 68pc of Ireland’s mobile data. Three ‘virtual’ operators (Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Lycamobile) use Three’s Irish network as does Three’s own sub-brand, 48.

“Today we have 315 sites across the country offering 35pc population coverage and in 2021 we expect to increase the number of sites by 500 up to 800 in total,” said David Hennessy, CTO of Three Ireland.

“In utilising both our high capacity 3.7GHz [spectrum], along with repurposing some of our existing 4G spectrum for 5G, customers can see speeds of up to 1 Gbps. In the coming months we will continue to invest and build our network with Ericsson, broadening the reach and speeds of 5G across the country.”

5G phones sold by Three include Samsung’s S20 Ultra, its S20 Plus, its S20 5G, Huawei’s Mate Xs 5G and Huawei’s P40 Pro 5G.

Some mid-range 5G phones have recently been launched on the Irish market, such as Nokia’s 8.3 (€589).

Three says that bill pay customers on its ’3 Bill Pay Unlimited’ and ‘3 Bill Pay Unlimited Plus’ plans will have 5G included free. However, bill pay customers on ‘3 Bill Pay 100’, ‘3 Bill Pay 300’ or ‘3 Bill Pay Sim Only’ can only avail of 5G if they pay a €5 add-on monthly charge

Meanwhile, 5G will be available for €5 extra per month to prepay customers which have one of the ‘3 Prepay 15’, ‘3 Prepay 20’ or ‘3 Prepay 30’ tariff plans.

