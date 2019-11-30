Three has confirmed it is delaying its 5G launch until 2020.

Three to delay 5G, saying 'no demand'

The operator, which is the only Irish network without a 5G service, had repeatedly promised it would launch the higher speeds by the end of this year.

However, the company now says a rollout will be in 2020 rather than this year, claiming there is "no demand" for it.

"Rather than launch with a small number of sites this year, as other operators have done, we will launch with a substantial footprint in 2020," said a spokeswoman.

