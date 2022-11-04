TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has hit out at Twitter over its treatment of Irish staff after it emerged the tech giant was to lay off employees in Dublin.

Mr Martin warned that the manner in which Twitter employees were treated with summary dismissal notices was "not acceptable."

But the Taoiseach also warned against commentators over-stating the impact of jobs losses on Ireland's critical IT sector and creating hype over a possible "Tech Wreck."

Twitter employs 500 staff in Ireland - and many awoke on Friday to discover they had been locked out of work servers and offices.

Up to 50pc of the Irish jobs are feared to be under threat as Twitter - purchased last month by Elon Musk - makes swingeing cuts to its global workforce.

Mr Martin admitted the Government were concerned.

"We are concerned and our concern is there for the employees of Twitter," he said.

"It has changed ownership globally - there seems to be a fairly unprecedented approach adopted here to a global workforce and that is manifesting itself in Ireland."

"What I would say is that fundamentally no matter who you are or what sector you are in, one must always treat people with dignity and respect."

"The employees of Twitter deserve to be treated with respect."

"I read some of the commentary from the workers - they enjoyed working with them (over the years), the Twitter that they knew."

"They had a good sense of collegiality there. They enjoyed their work experience."

"The summary notice of dismissal or you are no longer working (for Twitter), is not acceptable."

"That is not the way we conduct industrial relations or organise relationships between employers and employees."

"There has to be respect - there has to be dignity in situations like this."

Mr Martin also warned about the use of language in terms of sectors of the Irish economy as some commentators warned of a global 'Tech Wreck' with IT, software and social media firms cutting both staff and costs.

"We have to be careful about the language we use. We are going through global challenges - the whole world is," he said.

"The war in Ukraine is having its impact. From time to time different sectors having very periods of activity and growth and then they can regress somewhat."

"We have been through that as a country and we have come back."

"I mean I have been through a situation where one time in my political life we were fighting for the survival of Apple."

"Now there are 6,000 people working in Apple. It is about re-adapting and re-consolidating."

He said Ireland is protected to some degree from global adaptation within the IT sector.

"In some of the areas of tech, we are more involved in manufacturing here than we are in terms of sales which will give us some buffer.

'But no doubt, the tech world is going through a very difficult period for number of reasons. We have got to absorb those and have a focus on how we look at the new opportunities that will undoubtedly arise and we do working with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland in terms of indigenous companies to weather the storm."

Earlier, Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath admitted it was a "dark day" for staff who had suffered the loss of their livelihood.

"I do think when difficult decisions have to be made there is a way of doing it," he said.

"It is important for people at all times to be treated with dignity and respect. It is disappointing to hear the manner in which this has been done today."

"I don't have the full details to hand but I know some employees have gone on line themselves and confirmed they are no longer employed by the company which is deeply disappointing."

"I don't think they (Twitter) have made any formal statement yet on the impact on their Irish operations and we await developments. But we will do all we possibly can to support those who have suffered a loss of employment today."

"And the Government and all of our agencies will be working now to ensure that there are alternative opportunities provided to people who are bringing highly valued skills and experiences to the table."

"I am sure there will be a formal statement from the company setting out the full circumstances and setting out the facts of the situation. It is a company we have worked closely with for a number of years now in Ireland."

"It is an important relationship. But the manner of today's developments is deeply disappointing. It is important that people are treated with respect all all times irrespective of how difficult the circumstances may be."