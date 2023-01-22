The Davos diaries: Rubbing shoulders with 116 billionaires and a couple of clowns

Two men made up as clowns attend a protest in Davos last week. Photo: AP

We think of Davos as a place for billionaires, Bono, and Bill Gates. But as a first-timer, I found it to be more businessmen, bankers and bureaucrats.

Here are my seven Davos 2023 takeaways.

1. Party in the Alps, slash jobs at home

Microsoft, which hired an expensive spot in the town, hired Sting for its party. The next day, it announced job cuts of 10,000 people, or 5pc of its workforce.

The optics of that seem callous. But up here, no-one really cared.

Tech firms littered the main promenade with megabucks’ takeovers of shops, turning them into meeting spaces.

Imagine almost every retail spot on Cork’s Patrick Street, Galway’s Quay Street or Dublin’s Grafton Street being transformed into hubs for Salesforce, Amazon, Microsoft or Intel and you get the idea.

2. How many billionaires again?

There were 116 in all. From JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Michael Dell to Indian magnates such as Gautam Adani and a sprinkling of Gulf state tycoons.

Some of the billionaires present – like Salesforce’s Marc Benioff or Amazon’s Jeff Bezos – are tech titans who want greater roles in general public policy. Others are here to influence political leaders on their own narrow issues. But some just come for the social life.

In one of the town’s food canteens, I struck up a conversation with a local limo driver called Herbert, whose wife is from Wicklow.

He said that he has driven several billionaires around the place. He asked one of them why they came to Davos. He was told that it’s a "good way to start the year”.

He also told me that there were 5,000 limos in Davos last week for an event with only around 2,000 registered attendees.

3. What exactly do they all do all week?

Davos has become an unofficial business and policy networking event for the world’s most senior executives.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told a few of us that a delay in finalising its €17bn Germany plant investment isn’t unrelated to ongoing negotiations over subsidies. (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was there.)

The chip boss met the Taoiseach, as did Meta’s Nick Clegg, who is in lobbying mode on a handful of EU laws and drafts.

Read More

4. The Irish at Davos

It wasn’t unusual to hear Irish accents about.

I hung out with some of the tech contingent there, including CleverCards’s Kealan Lennon, who has some interesting moves afoot.

I also bumped into Google Ireland boss Adaire Fox-Martin at an evening event. She’s been quietly given a significant promotion in recent weeks, adding the US cloud sales business to her current ‘international’ cloud sales portfolio. (She’ll also remain the Ireland boss.)

This may not sound like a career-changing move, but it’s seen internally as a relatively big one. It also positions Fox-Martin in a steady upward momentum in the company.

It’s worth reminding readers that Fox-Martin told this reporter there would be no job cuts at Google’s Irish operation a few months ago, although those remarks were focused on the business year in question.

After a few drinks, the Irish at a separate gathering started trading interesting rumours. Best of the bunch? That Tommy Tiernan is ‘preparing a bid’ for the Irish presidency. That apfelwein is powerful stuff.

5. Where’s the protest?

Davos is usually the year’s most popular ‘eat the rich’ event. But where were all the protesters? I had expected more, to be honest.

There was one at the beginning of the week, leading to road closures. But in general, the only troublemakers were a handful of conspiracy theorists who stalked the CEOs of the big pharma companies. A large house just behind CNBC’s media hub on the main drag also draped some flags around corruption.

The timidness may have had something to do with the number of machine guns on display and the armed snipers on every roof.

6. The week’s main talking points

Other than networking and garden-variety lobbying, there wasn’t a lot to make Davos 2023 stand out.

Greta turned up, but didn’t grab the headlines quite as much as previous years.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen used her speech to announce Europe’s answer to the US’s domestic subsidy deals.

And there was a little soap opera drama over Mr Davos himself, the 82-year-old founder Klaus Schwab, who hasn’t been doing any real succession planning for the event he founded 50 years ago.

Otherwise, it was a fairly run-of-the-mill get together for the global elites.

7. Beware Swiss trains’ bogus reputation

I mentioned this during the week, but it bears repeating: Swiss trains are overrated.

Yes, the trip from Zurich to Davos is beautiful (especially the second part from Landquart). And the network is extensive. But punctuality? Nope.

More often than not, I was left sprinting between platforms because the first connecting train was late. This wouldn’t worry those staying in the actual town, where rooms cost around €1,500 and upwards per night.

But for those of us staying outside the town, it almost cost us attendance at key meetings.