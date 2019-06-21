This week, Adrian’s guest is Fianna Fail’s spokesman for science, technology and research, Kildare North TD James Lawless.

The Big Tech Show: Are politicians helping or hurting tech in Ireland?

In a wide-ranging discussion, Adrian challenges James over Irish politicians’ apparent disconnection from tech issues which, at times, veers into illiteracy.

From demanding passports for Facebook access to dithering over broadband rollouts, Adrian goes over some of the reasons why Irish politicians are often held in low esteem by the public on tech issues.

Adrian and James also discuss ways of improving some issues, such as scientific research and cyber security.

