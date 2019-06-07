This week Adrian is joined by Independent News & Media (INM) head of product (and business columnist) Steve Dempsey and INM chief commercial development officer Mark Coan.

The Big Tech Show: Why we, the media, are not screwed

The subject matter is the current and future prospects of the Irish media. 2019 has so far seen multiple Irish media companies announce layoffs. What does the future hold?

Can paywall subscriptions turn traditional titles’ fortunes around?

What other models are working at present?

Or are there simply too many titles and publishers for the market to sustain at present?

