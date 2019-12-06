The Big Tech Show: Why we don't change our passwords

Almost two in five Irish people are leaving themselves open to a likely data breach by not updating their passwords.

This week, Adrian sits down with Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. The two talk about online security and why one in five Irish adults haven’t updated their passwords in over two years.

One factor in understanding the lack of security hygiene over passwords in Ireland may be a professed level of annoyance that Irish people say they feel at online security measures.

Almost a third of us get frustrated by the familiar Captcha random image and number generator system, while nearly one in five get irked by one-time passcodes via text or email.

Online Editors