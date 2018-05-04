The Big Tech Show: What the future holds for autonomous vehicles in Ireland
- What’s the story with self-driving cars coming to Ireland?
- How will it all affect insurance?
- Will middle-aged men be able to bear giving up ‘control’ of their ‘rides’?
- Which cars already have significant self-driving capabilities?
What’s the story with self-driving cars coming to Ireland? How will it all affect insurance? Will middle-aged men be able to bear giving up ‘control’ of their ‘rides’? And which cars already have significant self-driving capabilities?
Adrian sits down with two people who know all about it, Geraldine Herbert (Sunday Independent and editor of wheelsforwomen.ie) and Philip McNamara, co-founder of Mobility X, which is looking at the near future for autonomous vehicles.
The panel also look at the problems being faced with electric cars in Ireland, particularly why Irish people won’t buy them. And there’s a discussion on the very worst type of passengers which you might get stuck with.
Online Editors