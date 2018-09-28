The Big Tech Show: Tommy Collison, our man in Seattle
This week, Adrian talks tech and politics with Tommy Collison, an Irish transplant to Seattle.
Tommy brings us up to date on where tech and politics intersect in Silicon Valley.
