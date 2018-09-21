With almost two weeks of rigorous testing under his belt, Adrian Weckler assesses the iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

The Big Tech Show: The new iPhone — an exercise in Xs?

Is the screen on the Xs Max too big? Has battery life improved? Is the Xs now the best cameraphone, or is Huawei’s P20 Pro still in top spot? And can that big, big price be justified, or is it worth waiting for next month’s iPHone Xr?

Adrian also meets Jamie White, the young Dublin entrepreneur who set up Start Summit and Leading Social, a marketing agency specialising in social media strategies for big companies.

Online Editors