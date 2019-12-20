-
The Big Tech Show: The best tech of 2019
This week, Adrian and Buzz.ie editor Mark Kavanagh list the best tech gadgets of the year.
These include phones, headphones, smart speakers, cameras, smartwatches, drones, laptops and desktop PCs.
The two also look forward to what is expected in 2020.
