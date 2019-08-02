Business News

Friday 2 August 2019

The Big Tech Show: Privacy, please

Cillian Kieran
Cillian Kieran
Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

This week, Adrian sits down with Cillian Kieran, who recently scooped €3.8m in seed funding for his privacy-focused software startup called Ethyca.

The two discuss possible solutions to today’s privacy problems.

Online Editors

Also in Business