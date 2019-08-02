-
The Big Tech Show: Privacy, please
Independent.ie
This week, Adrian sits down with Cillian Kieran, who recently scooped €3.8m in seed funding for his privacy-focused software startup called Ethyca.
https://www.independent.ie/business/technology/news/the-big-tech-show-privacy-please-38370304.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38349491.ece/5535d/AUTOCROP/h342/Ethyca-Cillian-Kieran01.jpg
- Email
This week, Adrian sits down with Cillian Kieran, who recently scooped €3.8m in seed funding for his privacy-focused software startup called Ethyca.
The two discuss possible solutions to today’s privacy problems.
Online Editors