The Big Tech Show: Our scary, cool future
After a week of tech utopia at CES, Adrian looks at the some of the gadgets to come out of it – the growing influence of Alexa, giant TVs, drone cars and the coming wave of AR and VR glasses.
These topics, together with artificial intelligence in our daily lives, are discussed with this week’s guest, one of Ireland’s most successful tech entrepreneurs.
Steve Collins built gaming companies such as Havok and Kore, more recently, co-founding the fast-growing mobile firm Swrve.
He now focuses his energy as an investor in future technology for Dublin-based Frontline VC.
Adrian and Steve also look at whether Elon Musk is right to warn us all about the coming robot tide.
Online Editors