This week, Adrian sits down with a specialist from St John Of Gods, Professor Colin O’Gara, who says he is seeing more and more people brought in for addiction to video games.

The Big Tech Show: Is gaming addiction becoming a real problem?

Adrian asks Prof O’Gara about the scale and depth of the problem, its effects and how to diagnose it.

The two also discuss possible treatments for the problem, including the kinds of medication prescribed.

And Adrian asks Prof O’Gara to put the issue into context with established medical addictions, such as gambling, alcohol and drugs.

In an era when Irish teenagers are competing globally in esports competitions, how should Ireland deal with the clinical side of it?

Online Editors