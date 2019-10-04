Creating start-ups is hard. -- few of them succeed.

The Big Tech Show: How to start-up effectively

This week, Adrian talks to two Irish co-founders, people at very different stages.

Des Treanor is the co-founder of one of Ireland’s most successful ever start-ups, Intercom.

Ian Kehoe is the co-founder of a new online media business company, The Currency.

Both have different perspectives, motivations and challenges.

Adrian asks both about particular issues that crop up and how they get over them.

For more from the Big Tech show you can visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-big-tech-show/

Online Editors