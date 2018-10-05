How do you ask for money for your startup?

The Big Tech Show: How to get €1m for your startup

That’s the question that Adrian put to Peter O’Malley, the co-founder of a new startup that has raised €1m from a variety of ‘business angels’ that include Paddy Cosgrave, CPL boss Anne Heraty and former Paddy Power chief Breon Corcoran.

Is there a difference between approaching ‘friends and family’ and business contacts? What sort of plan do you need to have in place?

Peter talks about his own experience and how he and co-founder Galen Lowney realised that there was space in the market for their startup, Advisable.com.

Online Editors