The Big Tech Show: Homeless in Seattle

There is a downside to tech cities. On the US west coast, where the biggest tech companies have their headquarters, there is also terrible homelessness.

In this podcast episode, Adrian goes to Seattle, arguably America’s fastest-growing tech metropolis.

He poses the question; why is homelessness is so bad in a city that’s booming so much?

While Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing and other huge firms soar, so does the number of people in tent cities alongside roads in the city.

It’s a dystopian scenario. Adrian asks the leaders of local homelessness organisations why it’s happening and talks to one local politician about the connections between big tech companies and the poverty problem.

