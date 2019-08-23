-
The Big Tech Show: Find your way as a boss in a post-PC era
This week, we find out what big ideas Dell Ireland's new country manager has.
Mark Hopkins starts off defending some industry jargon before expanding into why he thinks tech will have a bigger impact on our education system.
Online Editors