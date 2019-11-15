The Big Tech Show: Edelman on the mic

This week, Adrian sits down with the world’s most famous PR man and CEO of Edelman Public Relations, Richard Edelman.

The Chicago-born executive, whose firm takes in €800m a year in revenue and has an expanding Irish office, gives Adrian his take on the state of the world.

This includes the advice he would give to Mark Zuckerberg, why newspapers have to change their business model and the circumstances under which company bosses should speak openly about contemporary issues.

