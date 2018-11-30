In the original dot com boom, all you needed was an idea and you were showered with millions in funding. But is the same now happening with cryptocurrency and blockchain?

The Big Tech Show: Crypto - the good, the bad and the truly shady

This week, Adrian meets David Wachsman, the founder of the world’s largest Blockchain focused PR agency. It has chosen Dublin as its headquarters to serve Europe.

Adrian asks whether crypto is a bandwagon that people are jumping on. The two talk about possible use cases versus actual examples of blockchain in action now.

David also deals with the question of why so many fringe industry players have been catapulted into a starring role just because they are now involved in the crypto industry.

And Adrian talks about examples of ethical breaches in journalism within crypto-oriented media organisations, specifically the issue of articles for cash.

