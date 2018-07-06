This week, Adrian gets a behind-the-scenes tour of Microsoft’s campus headquarters in Redmond, Seattle.

The Big Tech Show: Behind the scenes at Microsoft’s Seattle HQ

This includes a preview of the latest in the company’s ‘mixed reality’ headset, Hololens. It also includes a discussion on the ethics and future of artificial intelligence, which Microsoft is laying great emphasis on.

The company also lays out some futuristic plans, including a data centre under the sea.

And it gives a complete rundown of what the office of the future might look like, including giant collaborative touchscreens and meetings controlled by voice assistants.

Online Editors