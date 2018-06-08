The Big Tech Show: An idiot’s guide to artificial intelligence, with expert Patricia Scanlon

“Is my job under threat from intelligent machines?”

“How close are Google, Amazon and Apple to giving me a real assistant?” “Is Elon Musk right that machines are going to wake up and start killing us?”

These are the practical questions that dominate today’s discussions around artificial intelligence. Adrian Weckler sits down with AI expert and founder of SoapBox Labs, Patricia Scanlon, to go through dozens of ordinary questions about what will now happen in normal life with AI on the rise.

The two also discuss the latest developments in voice recognition technology, including the question over whether we should have a right to know when we’re talking to a chatbot.

Online Editors