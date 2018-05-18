The Big Tech Show: Adrian Weckler on the digital age of consent, Google’s Duplex, Elon Musk and Yanny versus Laurel

- Do people have a right to know that they’re talking to a robot (such as Google’s Duplex)? Is it amazing or creepy?

- Has Ireland made a mistake in choosing 16 as the digital age of consent rather than 13, like the UK? While there are pros and cons to the higher age, there’s a nagging feeling that it may be unenforceable and, ironically, let tech companies off the hook for properly catering to young teenagers (as it can now assume they’re all 16).

- Twitter starts hiding replies from those it deems to be ‘trolls’;