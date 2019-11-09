Talking tough: Tech giants face tax crackdown

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has welcomed “important changes” in Irish tax legislation, but warned tighter tax laws on tech companies will be pursued within the EU if current OECD proposals are not agreed.

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has welcomed “important changes” in Irish tax legislation, but warned tighter tax laws on tech companies will be pursued within the EU if current OECD proposals are not agreed.

“On the question of the Irish tax system, we’ve had very good co-operation with Irish authorities over the last couple of years,” she said at the Web Summit in Lisbon. “And there have been important changes in the Irish tax legislation.”

In relation to greater taxation of tech giants in Europe, she said progress had been “very slow” but new OECD proposals may help tighten the tax net.

“Obviously, I hope that they will get sufficient support,” she said.

“Because it doesn’t make any sense that most companies pay their taxes while other companies, depending on their technology and their business models, don’t. So we very much hope that we will have results.”

The OECD proposals would see firms pay more tax in the countries where their products are sold, rather than in a central location such as Ireland.

Indo Business