Take 3: Tesla sales top estimates amid China push

Electric car maker Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter yesterday, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The company said it delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs. That was above expectations the company would deliver around 104,960 vehicles in all.

Tesla cut the starting price for its China-made Model 3 by 16pc to 299,050 yuan (€38,500) after receiving Chinese subsidies for EVs.

Tesla has made a slew of adjustments to its sales policy in China, including tweaking prices for car accessories and home charging facilities.

