Profits soared by almost €550,000 last year at the social media company operated by the businesswoman behind fashion and lifestyle blog SoSueMe, Suzanne Jackson.

Suzanne Jackson's SoSueMe on trend after leap in annual profits

New accounts filed by Ms Jackson's SoSueMe Ltd show that the company's profits last year increased by €548,873.

The company's accumulated profits went up to €1.524m from €975,851 in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

It followed the group's profits increasing by €574,847 in the 12 months to the end of March 2018.

