Suzanne Jackson's SoSueMe on trend after leap in annual profits
Profits soared by almost €550,000 last year at the social media company operated by the businesswoman behind fashion and lifestyle blog SoSueMe, Suzanne Jackson.
New accounts filed by Ms Jackson's SoSueMe Ltd show that the company's profits last year increased by €548,873.
The company's accumulated profits went up to €1.524m from €975,851 in the 12 months to the end of March this year.
It followed the group's profits increasing by €574,847 in the 12 months to the end of March 2018.
The cash pile at the business last year increased to €221,622 from €118,433, while the amount owed to the firm by debtors totalled €1.53m.
Staff costs last year increased sharply, to €206,232 from €125,228.
Skerries native Ms Jackson is the founder and CEO of the best-selling beauty brand SOSUbySJ.
The businesswoman set up the SoSueMe blog in 2010, while she is also a co- director of SanFran Cosmetics Ltd, along with businessman Fran O'Gorman.
Separate accounts show that SanFran Cosmetics Ltd recorded a €902,760 profit within the business in the 12 months to the end of December last year.
Ms Jackson and Mr O'Gorman each have stakes in the company, which sells Ms Jackson's branded palettes, lashes and other beauty products.
Ms Jackson's SoSueMe Ltd owns 50pc of SanFran Cosmetics Ltd.
The SoSueMe Facebook page alone has more than 320,000 followers and a weekly reach of over five-million-plus.
Meanwhile, Ms Jackson's Instagram account has more than 230,000 followers and has hit over nine million impressions per week.
