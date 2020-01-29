‘Strong demand’ for iPhones helps Apple top estimates
Apple reported Christmas-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations on rebounding iPhone demand and surging sales of wearable devices.
The results are a remarkable comeback from a year ago, when the most valuable technology company missed its targets.
A sales forecast for the current quarter also exceeded analysts’ projections, sending Apple’s stock up about 2pc in extended trading. Services revenue came in slightly below expectations, limiting share gains.
The California-based company reported $91.8bn (€83.3bn) in revenue for the fiscal first quarter, up 9pc from a year earlier. Wall Street was looking for $88.4bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit was $4.99 a share, also beating analysts’ expectations.
For the fiscal second quarter, Apple said sales will be between $63bn and $67bn. Analysts estimated $62.3bn, on average.
“The strength is coming from the iPhone and continued really strong growth in wearables and the App Store,” said Shannon Cross of Cross Research.
Apple shares have marched higher in recent months on increasingly bullish expectations for new iPhones, AirPods and revenue from iCloud storage, the App Store and other services. That elevated the stock’s valuation to the highest level in at least a decade, raising the bar for yesterday’s results.
After years of rapid growth, Apple’s expansion has slowed as demand for smartphones waned and competition from Chinese rivals intensified. Under chief executive officer Tim Cook, the company’s strategy has evolved. It now aims to sell new handsets to customers every three to five years, and then offer as many services and accessories as possible in the intervening years.
Yesterday, Mr Cook said Apple saw “strong demand” for the latest iPhones.
Analysts have been particularly excited about wearable accessories, such as the Apple Watch and AirPods. However, the iPhone still generates the majority of Apple’s revenue.
Apple generated $56bn in revenue from the iPhone in the fiscal first quarter, up 8pc from a year earlier.
