‘Strong demand’ for iPhones helps Apple top estimates

Apple reported Christmas-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations on rebounding iPhone demand and surging sales of wearable devices.

Apple reported Christmas-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations on rebounding iPhone demand and surging sales of wearable devices.

The results are a remarkable comeback from a year ago, when the most valuable technology company missed its targets.

A sales forecast for the current quarter also exceeded analysts’ projections, sending Apple’s stock up about 2pc in extended trading. Services revenue came in slightly below expectations, limiting share gains.

The California-based company reported $91.8bn (€83.3bn) in revenue for the fiscal first quarter, up 9pc from a year earlier. Wall Street was looking for $88.4bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit was $4.99 a share, also beating analysts’ expectations.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In