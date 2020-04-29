Spotify hits 130 million subscribers as revenue grows 22pc

Spotify reported a 22pc jump in first-quarter revenue as the music streaming company beat analysts' expectations to reach 130 million paid subscribers for its premium service.

Revenue rose to €1.85bn for the three months ending March 31, up from €1.51bn a year earlier.

Premium subscribers rose 31pc from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting Spotify to have 128.6 million paid subscribers.

The subscription data comes as another major online platform, TikTok, announced that it was joining Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates in donating $10m (€9.2m) to the vaccine alliance GAVI to help fund efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.

GAVI said the funds would be used to distribute and deploy any new vaccines against Covid-19 once they are developed, trialled and licensed.

It would also help prevent "a potentially catastrophic impact on immunisation programmes across the developing world", GAVI CEO Seth Berkley said in a statement.

GAVI is a public-private partnership backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Bank, Unicef and others, which arranges bulk buys to reduce vaccine costs for poor countries.

"Today there are 76 vaccines on the WHO website listed, of which six are already in clinical trials, but actually the number is substantially higher than that, it is well over 100," said Mr Berkley.

"That is really good, because what is bubbling up is science from around the world," he added.

Reuters