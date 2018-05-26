'Something is wrong' - Twitter goes down at height of Champions League and abortion referendum conversation
Social media site Twitter went down this evening due to "technical issues".
The website, which was not working on desktop or mobile app for approximately five minutes, posted a message to users which read; "Something is technically wrong.
"Thanks for noticing - we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."
The technical issues came as thousands tweeted about the Champions League final in Kiev.
Ireland's decision to repeal the Eighth Amendment was also trending and has also been a major conversation point on the micro-blogging website in the last few days.
Online Editors