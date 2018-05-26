'Something is wrong' - Twitter goes down at height of Champions League and abortion referendum conversation

Independent.ie

Social media site Twitter went down this evening due to "technical issues".

https://www.independent.ie/business/technology/news/something-is-wrong-twitter-goes-down-at-height-of-champions-league-and-abortion-referendum-conversation-36949501.html

https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article36868574.ece/25f29/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-8b0c93f4-6922-43ab-acb3-6bf948b72556_I1.jpg