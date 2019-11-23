Smash hit: Cracked windows jolt Tesla Cybertruck launch

Tesla's highly anticipated unveiling of its futuristic pick-up truck suffered a setback after its 'armoured glass' windows shattered during a demonstration.

During the tightly choreographed unveiling of the Cybertruck, Tesla boss Elon Musk had taken a stab at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new truck's windows backfired.

To show off the robust design of the new $39,900 (€36,100) pick-up, Mr Musk enlisted his head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, to take a sledgehammer to the side of the vehicle. The crowd cheered when it bounced off the surface without leaving a mark.

But the truck's windows were not as fortunate, cracking like spider webs when metal balls were thrown at them.

