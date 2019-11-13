Facebook says it detected and removed 2.5m pieces of self-harm and suicide content in the last three months, a 25pc rise on the previous three months.

Facebook says it detected and removed 2.5m pieces of self-harm and suicide content in the last three months, a 25pc rise on the previous three months.

Sharp rise in self-harm and suicide content on Facebook in last three months

The social media giant also removed 845,000 pieces of self-harm and suicide content from Instagram in the same period, a slight rise on the previous quarter.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which recently reported a rise in its global user base and revenue, claims that it detected and removed 98pc of drugs-related content on Facebook and 94pc of firearms-related content from Facebook between July and September.

Meanwhile, the company has released updated figures on the detection and removal of child nudity and exploitation imagery and content.

There were 11.6m such pieces "actioned" by Facebook in the third quarter of 2019, up from 6.9m in the second quarter.

The higher figure "was driven by improvements we made to our processes for detecting and removing content, including previously posted content," said Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report.

"To do this, we improved how we create and store hashes — digital fingerprints of images and videos that violate this policy — in order to use those hashes to detect content that is identical or extremely similar to existing violations in our database."

Taken together, Facebook claims that out of every 10,000 views on Facebook or Instagram in Q3 2019, "no more than four of those views contained content" that violated policies against child nudity, sexual exploitation of children, drugs, suicide and self-injury, and terrorist propaganda.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors