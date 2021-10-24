| 13.5°C Dublin

Send in the drones: ‘I think we are going to build the biggest company Ireland’s ever seen’

Bobby Healy sees drone delivery as a game-changer for economies everywhere

Entrepreneur Bobby Healy with one of the Manna drones. Picture by Mark Condren Expand

Samantha McCaughren

A drone-delivery business might sound like part of a sci-fi movie plot – but for entrepreneur Bobby Healy, drones are the future. His faith in Manna, the drone-delivery business he founded, exudes from every pore.

But not everyone has been so convinced.

“I met 90 investors the first time I raised money for Manna, and only one of them said yes. So you have to be prepared to be absolutely brutalised,” he says.

