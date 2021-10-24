Send in the drones: ‘I think we are going to build the biggest company Ireland’s ever seen’

A drone-delivery business might sound like part of a sci-fi movie plot – but for entrepreneur Bobby Healy, drones are the future. His faith in Manna, the drone-delivery business he founded, exudes from every pore.

But not everyone has been so convinced.

“I met 90 investors the first time I raised money for Manna, and only one of them said yes. So you have to be prepared to be absolutely brutalised,” he says.

In his 20s Healy learned that as well as being a very good programmer, he was also a good frontman.

“Strong self-belief is one thing, but when all the doors are slammed in your face, you need to be a pretty good storyteller to sell someone into something that doesn’t exist yet.”

Being turned down by dozens of investors never made him question his business, however. He felt that they were the ones missing out.

“That’s not cockiness. I am definitely sometimes cocky, but I am so certain about this thing,” he admits. “I’ve definitely questioned myself before, but in this case, no. No question.”

People around Ireland are also starting to believe in Healy’s vision. The first trial for Manna drones was in the small town of Moneygall in Co Offaly. The second was in Oranmore, Co Galway where 38pc of homes used the service. And a new larger trial will begin in Balbriggan within a fortnight.

Healy first started tinkering with drones a few years ago.

“I’m a techie, so I have a fairly curious mind. If I see some cool new tech, I’d be the first to buy it, the first to try and understand it.

“The first drones came along and they were pretty terrible. They were pretty difficult to fly. They’d crash, they’d be unreliable.”

But they soon improved and Healy began to ponder their possibilities. “Suddenly you could go to Harvey Norman and for €500 or €600 you could buy something that is fully autonomous, that has a 4k camera, that can fly five or six miles.

“I look at all this tech and I think it’s not just for someone to fly it around and have a bit of fun, this is actually a very important tool that could power an industrial revolution.”

Healy, who left travel technology business Cartrawler as chief technology officer two years ago, spent a year working on his idea before formally starting the company in 2019.

“A year after we started Manna was when we raised institutional investment, and at that stage the cake was reasonably well baked,” he says.

“We flew a prototype to show investors and you could clearly look at the object we designed, that we built, and it’s flying a couple of miles and it’s flying a bag of chips. That eliminated the ‘can it be built?’ question.”

He said the key to the whole business is safety – and at scale. Making sure that drones avoid children on the ground, for example, he says is straightforward – but there are concerns about the impact of drones on nature, such as birds.

“Birds aren’t interested in drones,” says Healy. “You’ll see very rare occurrences where a bird will attack a drone, but if you fly close to their nest, a lot of birds will protect their nests. We don’t fly low enough for that, so our delivery height is about 15m, moving to 30m.

“It doesn’t mean bird attacks won’t happen, but the drones are robust.”

He says that the company has completed 75,000 flights, and while not every one has been perfect, there have been no safety incidents.

Noise, privacy and the impact of drones on jobs are among the other concerns.

Healy says you can’t hear the aircraft. “They make less noise than an electric car going past your house.”

As for privacy. Manna uses an eircode system which doesn’t need people’s names or email addresses.

And Healy believes Manna will create thousands of jobs in local communities by helping small businesses thrive.

Bobby Healy grew up in Kilmacud, Dublin. His first computer was a Sinclair Spectrum, bought by his mother at great expense in 1983.

He wonders if he grew up now – with mobile phones and other devices at children’s fingertips – would he have had the focus to develop his deep interest in programming and coding.

By Leaving Cert he knew he had no interest in subjects such as English and History. He studied at Kevin Street for a year but wanted to just get started on his own career, adding that unless he’s really absorbed by something, he won’t do it.

He likens programming to a trade – the longer you spend, the better you get. “There is really no difference between a programmer and a plumber.

“People hate me saying that, but I’m qualified to say it, because I am a programmer.”

He started off working in video games and set up his own first venture, Doodlebug Designs, which he describes as “a disaster”, before taking a job in France. “It was a cushy job with good money, but it was boring.”

Still in his early 20s, Healy met an older businessman with whom he started travel tech company Eland in Mexico City. “I learned something about myself then, and it’s that I am able to tell a story and build confidence in a customer.

“I was a commercial pragmatist with good engineering ability. That’s the combination you need to be a good tech entrepreneur.”

The business sold for several million euro in 2003.

He joined Cartrawler in 2005 as chief technology officer, buying into the firm and helping to develop a B2B strategy.

Although a regular investor in start-ups, for several years he had been keen to take on a new challenge. “I just wanted to build something with my own bare hands.”

He dismisses the appeal of being your own boss. “You’re never you own boss,” he says. “If you run a company you have an even tougher boss than employees have. Because you’ve a board, or investors, or a public market to answer to. And your customers.”

Manna is up against industry giants in the drone space, with the likes of Amazon developing drones for several years now. Healy is undeterred.

“The iPhone was invented after the Blackberry. Google was invented after Alta Vista, and the Tesla was invented long after the perfect BMW.”

He said that big companies don’t always succeed with innovation, and not because they don’t have lots of smart people and deep pockets.

“Organisationally, it’s very hard to move a big tanker. We consider ourselves the ninjas here.

“It’s a different mindset. We work seven hours a week, God knows what hours. We wake up in the morning thinking how are we going to build a $10bn company. In larger tech, people might be more focused on ‘what’s going to be in the canteen today’.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but their mission isn’t to build a gigantic company.”

The trials of Manna drones have gone well to date.

“The pleasant surprise was to see 80-year-olds all the way down to 10-year-olds using the service,” he says of Moneygall. “We could have gone into town and they could’ve hated the idea of us flying around – but we were embraced.”

It was during the first lockdown when older people were cocooning which made it a great test for Manna but also a good time to illustrate the benefits of the technology.

“There are 700 towns the same size as Moneygall. Why is it that they have crap broadband and don’t have access to Uber Eats or Deliveroo?”

From a practical point of view, Manna starts off in a town by asking food businesses and pharmacies if they want to take part. As it’s still in trial phase, it’s all free of charge.

People in the town sign up to the app and a small team from Manna bases itself on a suitable location – in Oranmore, it’s the roof of Tesco. Staff working in the cafes and shops drop up the orders, which have weight limits, to the Manna team – and they are then sent off with drones.

“It takes about 30 to 60 seconds to turn around an aircraft from the time it lands to when it’s up in the air.”

Coffee deliveries were a surprise hit in Oranmore, with people buying for two people and typically spending around €20 for coffee and pastries versus the average €9 spent in-person.

Oranmore has 2,900 eircodes and Balbriggan has 9,800 and is more dense being over a 2km radius.

Balbriggan, with an average age of 31 is very different in profile to Oranmore. “We honestly don’t know what to expect in terms of how many people will use it,” says Healy. The plan is to launch Manna in dozens of towns around Ireland from late next year.

In terms of the revenue model, a subscription service is one possibility but Healy says the company needs to learn how communities and vendors use the service.

The company will need to fundraise in the second half of next year – up to $100m. At the moment the company spends around €1m a month.

He sees it as an infrastructure company which will need billions of dollars of investment, but with an economic model which will quickly deliver profits.

“I got into this because I think we can build the biggest company Ireland’s ever seen. We’re leading the world on it already.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Bobby Healy

Age: 52

Position: Founder of Manna

Experience: F ormer CTO of Cartrawl er; founder of Eland; tech investor

Education: St Benildus College, Kilmacud. Dropped out of DIT Kevin Street.

Lives: R athfarnham, Dublin

Family: Married to Isabelle, with children Lily Mia (17), Oliver (8), Lewis (6) and Juliette (1 month).

Pastimes: “Robotics. I play football twice a week.”

Favourite book: ‘The Cult of We’ by Adam Neumann

Favourite movie: “Anything with space and aliens really, but ‘Contact’ really hit a nerve with me.”

Business lessons

What would say to someone thinking about going out on their own in business?

“For people who want to go out on their own and are thinking about it, my advice is that it’s far better to take that path of risk and learning, than not taking it. And do it when you’re young, not when you have all of the commitments that come later in life.”

What was your proudest moment or memory?

“My father playing football against Atlético Madrid. I wasn’t even born. It was 1965 I think, but it went through my whole life. I was always bragging about my dad.”

