Revealed: Ireland's mobile coverage blackspots

A national mobile coverage and blackspot map from the telecoms regulator, Comreg, has been released.

In terms of 4G mobile coverage, the map suggests that Eir has the weakest coverage of the three main network operators, with Vodafone slightly ahead of Three.

Operators such as Tesco Mobile, 48, Lyca and Virgin Mobile use Three’s network, while Post Mobile uses Vodafone’s network.

Mobile phone licences at present only require operators to cover up to 90pc of the population, with no geographical coverage stipulation. This has left thousands of notorious ‘blackspots’ around the country. In some cases attempts to build masts have been rejected by local residents.

The map also suggests that there is a big difference in coverage for basic phone reception and reliable high speed mobile data. Most of the country, the map shows, has moderate or weak 4G data coverage, although 3G coverage is present over most of the land area.

The map lets a user search and zoom in to a particular area or address, or to respond to a particular eircode or specific address. It is a web-only tool and does not detect a phone’s location for the purposes of identifying the strength of coverage in the user’s area in ‘real time’.

It also only represents an outdoors signal, not one indoors.

However, the map is based on estimates that Comreg has made rather than its own field testing.

The watchdog says that it is relying on data that the mobile operators is supplying to it rather than its own physical trials, as the area to be tested is too large.

“The mast data is coming from the operators,” Comreg commissioner Jeremy Godfrey recently told the Irish Independent when explaining how the map would be calculated.

“Then Comreg’s own analysis will use detailed engineering models to calculate down to cells of ten square metres. The idea is that people can select a place and select a network and it will tell them based on Comreg’s information whether they are likely or unlikely to get coverage there.”

A Comreg spokesman explained how the measurement is calculated.

“ComReg periodically receives accurate datasets of network architecture from each network operator,” a spokesman said.

“A radio network planning tool is then used to process data and generate coverage predictions in tandem with a digital terrain model provided by Ordinance Survey Ireland along with clutter data from various service providers.”

A spokesperson for Three said that the published map does not fully represent the network’s full coverage map.

“There are some site omissions in Three’s maps, so our full coverage is not accurately represented in a number of areas,” she said. ”We understand that ComReg will address these omissions in the coming weeks. In the meantime, customers can see a list of the omitted areas on our website at www.three.ie/coverage-checker/info.”

The map is available to view at https://coveragemap.comreg.ie/map.

